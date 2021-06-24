McGowan takes up new leadership role with Fairmont Empress

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of Dan McGowan as general manager of Fairmont Empress in Victoria, BC.

In his new position, McGowan will lead the overall operations, performance and strategic direction for Fairmont Empress.

Joining the Fairmont Empress team following his most recent role as the general manager of Fairmont San Jose, McGowan brings over 25 years of experience working within the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts brand.

“Fairmont Empress is a long-standing icon of historic celebrations and timeless luxury for the Vancouver Island community,” said Jens Moesker, regional vice president and general manager, Fairmont Pacific Rim.

“We are so thrilled to welcome Dan to the team, as his extensive knowledge and experience leading prominent historic Fairmont properties across North America will be instrumental in continuing to provide Victoria visitors and locals alike with unforgettable moments and experiences.”

Prior to his time at Fairmont San Jose, McGowan held progressive leadership roles throughout Fairmont properties across North America, spending time at hotels such as Fairmont Chateau Whistler, Fairmont Vancouver Airport, Fairmont Dallas and Fairmont Palliser.

McGowan holds a bachelor of commerce degree in hotel and food administration from the University of Guelph.