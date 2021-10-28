Sandals Royal Bahamian to undergo renovations

Following a multi-million-dollar transformation, Sandals Resorts International (SRI) has unveiled plans for its completely reimagined all-inclusive resort in Nassau, Bahamas, the all-new Sandals Royal Bahamian.

Designed to celebrate the easy-going spirit of the Bahamas with locally inspired experiences and a thoughtful, modern approach to luxury, the company will reopen their award-winning hotel, spa and private island on January 27th.

“We’re dialling up the luxury and leaning into the easy-going spirit of the Bahamas to deliver an incredible and authentic experience that as we like to say, makes love come easy,” said SRI Executive chairman, Adam Stewart.

“From an entirely new village of pastel-coloured private villas and Coconut Grove, our innovative new outdoor lounge and entertainment area, to our offshore island that has been transformed to a romantic hideaway, every moment, every point of guest touch and experience embodies this beautiful destination.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests back to Nassau and to the new Sandals Royal Bahamian.”

Stewart plans for the reimagined Sandals Royal Bahamian have been in the works for nearly three years and are part of a much larger strategy across the organisation, to authentically reflect the unique Caribbean destinations where Sandals Resorts operates in design, product offerings and style of luxury service.