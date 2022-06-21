Sandals commissions fashion designer Stan Herman to redesign staff uniforms

Sandals Resorts has commissioned renowned fashion designer Stan Herman to redesign staff uniforms across its illustrious resort portfolio, as part of the brand’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

In a tribute to the team members at the heart of the guest experience, the inaugural “Anniversary Collection” is now being debuted at the Company’s newest resort, Sandals Royal Curaçao, which opened 1st June 2022.

An Approach Curated in the Caribbean, for the Caribbean

The new uniforms have been curated for a wide range of departments and venues – from the customer-facing team at the front of house, including bell service staff and butlers, to the culinary outlets and the teams behind the scenes. Updated fibres and recycled materials are incorporated in several pieces, upholding Sandals’ commitment to sustainability in the Caribbean.

“The ensembles are designed to tell a story. From day to evening, from check-in to the beach, they are pieces that guests might even envision in their own personal wardrobes,” says Herman, former President of the Council of Fashion Designers of America and a three-time Coty award winner at the helm of fashion for many of the world’s leading travel brands. “We sought to evolve beyond traditional hospitality looks to reflect today’s luxury travel aesthetic, just as Sandals has done in their approach to the brand’s own evolution and ingenuity.”

“We are honouring the team members at the heart of our operation with a modern collection that is as chic and sharp as it is comfortable for the Caribbean” says Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts, Adam Stewart. Most importantly, we want them to feel as much pride in representing Sandals as we do to have them along for the journey. From the moment we met with Stan, introduced him to the team and watched the magic of his ability to turn their ideas into tangible designs, we knew we had found a cherished partner.”

Destination Curaçao

The flagship resort for Herman’s first designs for the brand, Sandals Royal Curaçao, is nestled within the protected Santa Barbara private estate, and offers guests more all-inclusive luxury options than ever before. The resort features two new signature suite categories, the Awa Seaside Butler Bungalows and Kurason Island Poolside Butler Bungalows, plus a bi-level infinity pool flanked by views of the Spanish Water called the Dos Awa Pool.

“When you arrive on the island, you are driven through an incredible oasis, so we have dressed the bellmen, greeters and front of house staff in light blues, aquas, turquoise and sand shades, to mirror the magnificent sea setting and to reflect the contemporary, elegant tone of the property,” says Herman. “Building on this, the styles will transition across the board at nighttime with rich navy blues and earth tones to add warmth and elegance. There will be an immediate sense of calm and welcoming upon arrival, regardless of what time of day.”

The Anniversary Collection

Fabric colours selected for Sandals Royal Curaçao are meant to feel sun-washed with a soft fade that reflects the natural and weathered appeal of island style. More modern touches are scattered throughout the collection, such as bespoke silver “S” pins, representative of Sandals, that butlers will wear on their shirts in lieu of a tie, paired with a signature printed pocket square with Curaçao’s iconic colours and stunning Dutch architecture.

The world-class restaurants on-site each have their own fashion identity, such as Island Crimson, the prominent colour of Butch’s Island Chop House, the namesake restaurant of founder Gordon “Butch” Stewart. Additional nods include ruffles on the shirts at Latin-themed restaurant Zuka; traditional tunics with navy piping at Greek Aolos; and aqua jackets at the Japanese-inspired Gatsu Gatsu.

The “Anniversary Collection”, first seen at Sandals Royal Curaçao, will be unveiled across all of Sandals Resorts International’s hotels through a phased approach over the next two years. Plans are already underway for entirely new designs to be featured at Sandals Dunn’s River opening in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, in 2023. Uniform collections are also coming to the Company’s family-friendly Beaches Resorts brand, with unique touches inspired by each respective destination.