Saint Lucia enjoys time to shine at Expo 2020 in Dubai

Saint Lucia celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai earlier, with a focus on development and investment for building a better and more sustainable future, and promoting global cooperation and friendship.

The event coincided with Saint Lucia’s independence day.

Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, commissioner general of Expo 2020, welcomed the Saint Lucia delegation, led by Ernest Hilaire, deputy prime minister of Saint Lucia and Minister for tourism, investment, creative industries, culture and information.

Al Nahayan, said: “Saint Lucia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai invites us to learn about the nation’s advancements across various fields, including tourism and cultural conservation, as well as foreign direct investment attraction that would significantly contribute to achieving the country’s national vision.

“We are proud to have Saint Lucia as an active partner and friend in the Caribbean, and we look forward to working closely together to explore further opportunities for cooperation between our two countries, to achieve great things for our nations and people.”

The ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza concluded with a cultural show called ‘This is my island home,’ which expressed Saint Lucian culture, identity and history through dance, music and multi-lingual singing.

The performance featured poetry by 1992 Nobel laureate Derek Walcott, honouring the fact that Saint Lucia has the most Nobel laureates per capita.

The show also included nods to Saint Lucia’s vibrant Carnival.

Hilaire said: “Our contemporary ambition – in the context of the challenge to source development finance, limited investment and declining terms of trade – is to build a sustainable future which can guarantee civilised standards of living for our citizens.

Located in the Opportunity District, the Saint Lucia Pavilion showcases the breath-taking biodiversity, natural wealth and brilliant people of this Caribbean island nation.

On show are archaeological artefacts and three-dimensional displays, as well as sculptures, traditional artworks, paintings and books.