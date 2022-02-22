Shangri-La Jeddah takes brand into Saudi Arabia

Shangri-La is making its brand debut in Saudi Arabia with a new property.

It offers 220 new light-filled accommodations, three restaurants, extensive wellness facilities and a dedicated kids’ club.

The opening of Shangri-La Jeddah marks the dawn of a new era for Saudi Arabia as a leisure destination.

The hotel is perfectly positioned within proximity of the city’s premier shopping areas and is just a stone’s throw from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, home to the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

Situated in the exclusive Burj Assila, a 64-storey architectural icon and Jeddah’s tallest building – a soaring 260 metres high tower – the hotel forms part of the two-billion Saudi Riyal, 60,015 square meter mixed-use development project which is also home to 116 state-of-the-art Burj Assila Residences available for sale.

The 220 world-class accommodations, including 148 deluxe guestrooms and 55 suites, as well as 17 serviced apartments, feature views over the Red Sea and the Jeddah skyline from floor-to-ceiling windows which illuminate the light colour palette, with blue and beige accents awaiting guests.

Providing remarkable sea views, the spacious balconies and sophisticated room design mimic the glistening serenity of the waterfront.

The Wellness Club at Shangri-La will offer extensive health and wellness facilities for men and women across two floors, including a full range of state-of-the-art Technogym cardio machines and weights.

The facility is also home to the Spa at Shangri-La, featuring a bespoke menu by award-winning experts Natura Bissé, a sauna and Jacuzzi, as well as a Hammam with a range of treatment rooms.

Spa rituals and experiences are delivered by highly skilled therapists from around the world, with a menu focusing on effective beauty and wellness therapies, complemented by carefully selected products to encourage journeys of inner balance and absolute relaxation, skin renewal and rejuvenation.

A serene 25-metre outdoor swimming pool with spectacular sea-view is located on the seventh floor alongside extensive recreational facilities.

With some of the city’s most extensive and versatile event space, including the 960 square meter Shangri-La Grand Ballroom featuring floor to ceiling windows overlooking the Red Sea, the hotel is set to become the city’s most popular venue for weddings and events.