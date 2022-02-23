P&O Cruises cancels New Zealand cruise season

P&O Cruises Australia has announced the cancellation of its 2022 Auckland cruise season.

The move comes in “the absence of an agreed restart plan for cruising in New Zealand,” the line said in a statement.

The cancellation affects 21 cruises that were scheduled to depart from Auckland from July 5th to November 27th, and is in line with P&O Cruises’ pause in operations that began in early 2020.

While P&O Cruises has had useful discussions with New Zealand officials and expects to have further contact, uncertainty remains as to when cruising is likely to resume there, which has made it difficult to sustain the 2022 Auckland cruise season.

P&O Cruises looks forward to returning to New Zealand next year for an Auckland cruise season beginning in June 2023.

P&O Cruises and sister brands also remain hopeful of being able to cruise to New Zealand from Australia later this year.

It acknowledges the understandable disappointment of guests whose cruises have been cancelled and apologises for the disruption to their holiday plans.

P&O Cruises also recognises the disappointment of its New Zealand travel agent partners and cruise suppliers who are looking forward to the restart of cruising and the economic opportunities it represents.

Guests whose bookings are affected by the cancellation of the 2022 Auckland season will be notified with the options available either directly via P&O or their appointed travel agent.