Saint Lucia continues record visitor arrivals streak

The latest performance report for Saint Lucia is in and the record-breaking streak in visitor arrivals to the acclaimed destination continues.

According to the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, the island can now boast that seven out of the eight months thus far this year have recorded unprecedented growth in arrivals.

An impressive total of 36,342 stay-over arrivals was recorded in August, marking the largest number of arrivals ever recorded for that particular month.

Double-digit Increases were recorded in three main markets – US (13 per cent), UK (12 per cent) and Canada (17 per cent), resulting in an overall increase of 6.4 per cent from the figures recorded in August 2018.

“This sustained growth trajectory is a clear indication that our carefully crafted and well targeted programs, policies, and signature entertainment events are resonating and are gaining traction with consumers in the region and international marketplace,” noted tourism minister, Dominic Fedee.

Fedee added: “As we commence the 2019 winter season and more and more of those initiatives continue to bear fruit, we have no doubt the robust growth will continue.”

Year to date, two key markets are trending upwards, led by the UK market with an 11 per cent growth in arrivals and the US with nine per cent.

Canada and France are the only two markets to be trending downwards, however, with both markets dropping less than five per cent below the figure recorded for the eight-month period last year.

Earlier this year, British Airways confirmed it would step in to replace Virgin Atlantic when it pulled out of Saint Lucia in 2020.