Palm Jumeirah prepares for Dubai Fitness Challenge

Palm Jumeirah is warming up to host a multitude of sports events this winter, with a new collection of land and water activities – many free of charge – for beginners and seasoned athletes.

The island will transform into a winter workout wonderland for four months from October 18th, with family-friendly and competitive events covering everything from swimming to stand-up paddling, boxing to body combat and triathlons to traditional African dance.

Many coincide with the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge 2019 (which runs until November 16th), with the Pointe at Palm Jumeirah one of the city’s hubs for this year’s campaign.

The Pointe will host more than 40 events during the second week of the 30x30 Challenge.

Elsewhere on the island, Al Ittihad Park and the Boardwalk are signed up for the challenge’s City is a Gym initiative for the full 30 days.

Under the scheme, people can scan a QR code to receive workouts relevant to the area on their smartphone.

Inland, Nakheel’s Discovery Gardens community is also part of City is a Gym.

A Nakheel spokesman said: “Nakheel has a long, successful track record of supporting and promoting sports and fitness.

“Palm Jumeirah is the perfect venue for land and sea sports, and we are proud to host such a diverse line-up of activities for Dubai Fitness Challenge – and beyond – at this world-famous island this winter.

“Exercise, fitness and wellbeing are inbuilt at Nakheel, with sports facilities integral to our communities and a strong sporting culture among our employees.

“The events at Palm Jumeirah between now and January offer something for people of all ages and all abilities, and we encourage residents at all of our communities, the wider population of Dubai, our business partners and our staff to get involved.”