British Airways expected to furlough thousands of staff

British Airways is expected to announce it will suspend 36,000 staff as the carrier battles the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner-International Airlines Group earlier said capacity would be cut by 75 per cent this month and next, with hundreds of planes grounded.

Services have been suspended at Gatwick, while London City Airport, a smaller British Airways base, has been closed completely.

In response to the cutbacks, the flag-carrier has been negotiating with the Unite union.

The two sides have reached a broad deal but are yet to sign on some details.

In a brief statement, British Airways said: “Talks continue.”

The potential agreement means that up to 80 per cent of British Airways cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and head office staff will have their jobs suspended.

However, no staff are expected to be made redundant.

Those affected are expected to receive some of their wages through the government’s coronavirus job retention system.

The scheme, which covers 80 per cent of furloughed staff salaries, is capped at a maximum of £2,500 a month.

Earlier this week, British Airways extended its revolving credit facility in the United States as the airline seeks to ensure it has sufficient liquidity to ger through the Covid-19 crisis.

Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images