Finnair CEO Topi Manner Announces Resignation to Join Elisa Corporation

Finnair’s CEO, Topi Manner, has given notice of his resignation from the company to join Elisa Corporation as their new CEO, starting at the latest on 1 March 2024. Until then, Manner continues as normal in his CEO role at Finnair.

“Topi Manner has done a stellar job with his team in leading Finnair through the double crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of Russian airspace. I want to thank Topi warmly for his leadership during the past, very difficult years. Finnair has emerged from the double crises as a strong airline, as witnessed by our Q2 financial performance”, says Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae, the Chair of Finnair Board of Directors. “The Finnair team has shown their ability to adapt and transform, and we are in an excellent position to continue to connect Asia, Europe and North America. I wish Topi the best of success in his new chapter.”

“My time at Finnair has been characterised by the exceptional crises we faced. This has been the ultimate stress test for the entire Finnair team. I am extremely proud of the way our organisation has responded, adapted, and succeeded. It has been an honour to be a part of this team effort and feel the Finnair spirit”, says Topi Manner. “When I move to my new challenge, I will take many learnings with me. Finnair will always remain important for me. Meanwhile, I am committed to continue to lead Finnair with my strong team for the rest of my time with this excellent company.”

The search for Manner’s successor starts today.

Finnair is a network airline, specialising in connecting passenger and cargo traffic between Asia, North America and Europe. Finnair is one of the oldest operating airlines in the world, celebrating its centenary in 2023. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do – Finnair intends to reach carbon neutrality latest by the end of 2045. Customers have chosen Finnair as the Best Airline in Northern Europe in the Skytrax Awards for 13 times in a row. Finnair is a member of the oneworld alliance. Finnair Plc’s shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

ADVERTISEMENT