RYANAIR CELEBRATES 15-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF BOURNEMOUTH BASE

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, has celebrated the 15-year anniversary of its Bournemouth base. Ryanair was the first low-cost airline to operate at Bournemouth Airport, starting with its first flight from Dublin Airport in 1996.

Ryanair opened its base at Bournemouth Airport, growing to now carry over 776,000 passengers per year to/from Bournemouth Airport.

Ryanair’s Bournemouth Summer ‘23 schedule will deliver:

2 based aircraft – $200m investment

18 total routes incl. 3 new routes to Carcassonne, Edinburgh, and Venice

120+ flights per week

28% growth on S22

Supporting over 640 jobs

This summer, Ryanair operates its biggest ever summer schedule at Bournemouth Airport with over 120 weekly flights across 18 routes incl. new sunshine destinations, like Carcassonne and Venice, offering Bournemouth’s customers/visitors unbeatable choice at the lowest fares when booking their summer ’23 getaways and driving invaluable inbound tourism for the region at the same time.

To celebrate the 15-year anniversary since our base opening, as well as its record-breaking Bournemouth schedule for Summer ‘23, the airline has launched a special seat sale with fares from just £29.99 for travel between July and Sept available only at Ryanair.com.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan said:

“We are delighted to celebrate 15 years since our base opening at Bournemouth Airport. Ryanair has operated at Bournemouth Airport since 1996 and our record Summer ’23 schedule of more than 18 routes will not only provide Bournemouth’s customers/visitors with an unbeatable selection of sunny hotspots and vibrant European city break destinations for their Summer ’23 getaways, particularly the likes of Budapest, Dublin, Faro, Venice, and Zadar where we operate exclusively to/from Bournemouth Airport, but will continue to promote important regional development through the support of over 640 local jobs, and delivery of even greater connectivity with Europe and its millions of holidaymakers.

To celebrate this significant milestone, we have launched a special seat sale with fares from £29.99 for travel between July and Sept available only at Ryanair.com.”

Steve Gill, Managing Director of Bournemouth Airport added:

“In the 15 years since Ryanair opened its base at Bournemouth Airport our partnership has gone from strength to strength with more routes, more choice and more low fares for local people. We look forward to continuing that long association and celebrating further growth in the years to come.”