RwandAir launches new routes to China and Israel

The launch of new long-haul services to Israel and China signals the continuing expansion of RwandAir.

Beginning today, the Kigali-based airline will now start flying to Guangzhou, three times a week; RwandAir’s first Chinese destination.

Tagged to the existing Mumbai route, the flight will be operated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Airbus A330 aircraft, offering customers a choice of seats in three cabins.

Flights to Tel Aviv will connect tourists and business travellers to Israel via the airline’s Kigali hub three times a week, starting from Tuesday, June 25th.

The route will be operated by a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, offering 16 seats in business class and 138 seats in economy.

Yvonne Manzi Makolo, chief executive of RwandAir, said: “The launch of these two major new services to our growing route network demonstrates our continuing commitment to expanding Rwandair to new markets overseas.

“New flights to Guangzhou and Tel Aviv will strengthen and deepen the growing ties between key destinations and Rwanda’s growing economy.

“We believe the new premium service we offer, on one of Africa’s most modern aircraft fleets, will facilitate an increase in the volume of trade between Africa and Guangzhou, China’s third largest city.

“The new route will also offer more choice for customers; help pave the way for new business opportunities and increase our cargo traffic.

“Known as one of the world’s leading tech hubs, Tel Aviv is another valuable addition to our growing route network.

“We look forward to flying business and leisure travellers alike to the exciting city of Tel Aviv.

“The new route will also be a great opportunity to strengthen diplomatic ties between Israel and Rwanda.”

Guangzhou is renowned for its shopping facilities and popular tourist attractions, such as the Canton Tower.

Tel Aviv, the economic and technology centre of Israel, offers a fascinating blend of impressive architecture, beautiful Mediterranean beaches and a buzzing cultural scene.