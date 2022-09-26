A trio of Skytrax award wins for RwandAir at 2022 ceremony

RwandAir has won the award for ‘Best Airline Staff in Africa’ at Skytrax’s 2022 World Airline Awards.

The Rwandan flag carrier has taken home the prestigious title for a second successive year in recognition of its excellent customer service.

RwandAir was ranked first out of ten other African airlines all contending for the top spot.

The carrier’s staff – both on the ground and in the air – were praised by airline customers for their excellent service.

The African airline also won the award for ‘Best Cabin Crew in Africa’ and ‘Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness in Africa’, completing the trio.

Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir CEO, said: “We are all very proud to have had our staff recognized for their dedication by Skytrax.

“We are delighted to know that our customers choose to fly with us and distinguish the level of quality of our service.”

The World Airline Awards began in 1999, when Skytrax launched its first global, annual airline customer satisfaction survey.

Based in Kigali, RwandAir is one of Africa’s most ambitious airlines with a reputation for delivering a premium service to all its customers.

RwandAir currently operates to 24 destinations across 20 countries throughout Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

For more information about RwandAir, or booking inquiries, please visit rwandair.com.