Arab Aviation Summit returns to Ras al Khaimah

The ninth Arab Aviation Summit (AAS 2022) will take place in Ras al Khaimah this week.

The Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre will welcome the show from Monday, February 28th until March 2nd.

Organised by PLM Middle East, the event will bring together global experts to discuss the theme Roadmap to Recovery as the industry prepares for a post-pandemic economy.

Speakers at the summit include Maen Razouqi, chief executive of Kuwait Airways; Adel Al Ali, group chief executive of Air Arabia; Mikail Houari, president for Africa & Middle East, Airbus; Athanasios Titonis, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport; Kamil Al-Awadhi, regional vice president Africa & Middle East at IATA; and Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president for Boeing Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

Endorsed by Arab governments and previously held in many Arab counties, AAS 2022 will be hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) for the second year in a row.

The event is supported by global industry partners such as Airbus, CFM, Air Arabia and Alpha Aviation Academy, among others.

During the event, industry experts will discuss the role aviation and tourism will play towards economic recovery post the pandemic, talk about best practices taken from the pandemic and how the industry has shown resilience to elevate the tourism and aviation sector.

A white paper, based on deliberations of participants, will be created post the summit which attendees and the wider industry will be able to reference.

More Information

The Arab Aviation Summit is an industry initiative committed to improving the state of Arab aviation and tourism by facilitating a constructive dialogue for public-private cooperation.

Referred to as the ‘voice of the industry,’ this initiative attracts the largest assembly of Arab media together and top executives from the aviation and tourism sector.

The summit takes place in multiple cities and has become a catalyst for destination awareness of the host city, highlighting its travel and tourism experience while debating the challenges and opportunities that exist in the wider Arab world.

Find out more on the official website.