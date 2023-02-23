WTTC reacts to statement from the Presidency of the EU Council on easing restrictions for travellers from China to the EU

After a prolonged period of post-pandemic disruption, we welcome the latest statement from the Swedish Presidency of the EU Council, to facilitate easing restrictions for travellers from China, to the EU.

This is an important step forward for EU economies.

It will be a major boost to businesses across the Travel & Tourism sector in the region, as well as for families and friends reconnecting and society generally returning to post-COVID normality.

In 2019, before the pandemic, nearly 10 million Chinese tourists visited the EU with inbound revenue worth US $12.2 billion, creating jobs and boosting regional economies. The return of Chinese travellers to the EU is very welcome.

