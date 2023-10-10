RUSH FOR SEATS EXPECTED AS BRITISH AIRWAYS PUTS MORE AVIOS-ONLY FLIGHTS ON SALE FOR AUGUST 2024

British Airways has unveiled its latest Avios-Only flights, offering an extra 1,250 summer holiday fares from as little as £1 + 25,500 Avios.

The new options include Florence, Mallorca, Faro, Corfu and Ibiza, with all travel periods falling over the August Bank Holiday.

Avios-Only flights were launched earlier this year, on which 100% of the seats are exclusively available to British Airways Executive Club Members as Rewards Seats.

The latest release brings the total number of Avios-Only flights to nearly 30 and includes departures from London City Airport for the first time. The new flights include:



Route

Outbound

Inbound

From

London City to Florence (FLR)



23 Aug 2024

30 Aug 2024

ET: £1 + 25,500 Avios

CE: £1 + 44,500 Avios

London City to Ibiza (IBZ)

London Heathrow to Mallorca (PMI)

London Heathrow to Faro (FAO)

24 Aug 2024

31 Aug 2024

ET: £1 + 25,500 Avios

CE: £1 + 44,500 Avios

London Heathrow to Corfu (CFU)

24 Aug 2024

31 Aug 2024

ET: £1 + 30,500 Avios

CE: £1 + 54,500 Avios

Key

ET = Euro Traveller (short-haul economy)

CE = Club Europe (short-haul business class)

Avios only seats are sold as normal Reward Seats, which means that customers with British Airways American Express Credit Cards will also have the option to use their Companion Vouchers. These entitle Members to a second seat for just the taxes and charges, or one seat for half the amount of Avios.

Reward Seats are those that can be purchased using Avios at static rates. British Airways guarantees a minimum of 12 and 14 Reward Seats on standard short and long-haul flights respectively, whereas Avios-Only flights mean that every seat is available to purchase using Avios. Members booking the Avios-only flight can do so in any cabin as they normally would through ba.com.

The first Avios-Only flight, that sold out in less than 24 hours, will take off for Sharm El Sheikh from London Gatwick on 03 November 2023.

The news comes ahead of the forthcoming changes to the way customers collect Avios. From 18 October 2023, Members will collect Avios based on the cost of their ticket, rather than the distance of their flight. The investment forecasts that 20% more Avios from flying will be issued to the overall member base, with most Members either collecting more or the same amount under the new model.

To book, customers can log into their Executive Club accounts on www.ba.com.

