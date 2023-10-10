Virgin Atlantic has launched its new Autumn/Winter menu across all cabins from 4th October, with plenty of options that will help keep customers cosy for the flight ahead.

Upper Class customers will indulge in a balance of British favourites and world flavours. On the main menu is succulent serrano ham with roasted squash, pickled red onion and feta cheese, herb roasted chicken breast and roasted trout fillet. Stealing the show is the Extra Bites menu, featuring a delicious cream tea including both a sultana scone and white chocolate and orange scone, with clotted cream, morello cherry jam and lemon curd. There’s also a delectable bao bun with cashew satay chicken and a spiced lamb flatbread. The new menu features an increased focus on vegetarian and plant-based options, including carrot tartare with whipped ricotta, spinach and ricotta tortellini, spiced apple and parsnip soup and a beyond burger® with pickled onions, vegan cheese and vegan mayonnaise. Tempting new flavours of Northern Bloc plant-based ice cream will also be served, passengers can contemplate over double salted caramel or lemon sorbet.

A new A La Carte breakfast menu has been introduced in Upper Class, enabling customers to ‘build their own breakfast’ from options of yoghurt, fresh fruit, warm pastries and a new range of cereals such as artisan granola or fruit and fibre. Customers wanting to catch up on sleep can order an Express Breakfast, served 40 minutes before landing. This includes either a bacon roll or sweet pastry. New wellbeing drinks are also making their debut, including Real sparkling tea, Perfect Ted matcha and Lo Bros kombucha. The latest edition of onboard wines feature a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, a Côtes du Rhône Rosé and an Italian Villa Borghetti Valpolicella Classico.

In the next cabin, Premium customers will have a tough time choosing between a homely chicken lasagne, sage and thyme pork stew and panko coated tofu with katsu vegetable curry. A new addition to the service is a British cheese plate with vintage cheddar, blacksticks blue, fig jelly and grapes with olive oil and sea salt crackers. A choice of sweet or savoury Mile High Tea will be on offer, with either coconut and blueberry financier and pistachio macaron mini patisseries, or mini quiche Lorraine and smoked salmon blini.

Economy Delight passengers will be delighted to learn that they can now pre-order their entrees, which is already available in Premium and Upper Class. The new Economy menu features a chicken, leek and tarragon casserole and a creamy spinach and butternut pasta, complemented by Cathedral City cheddar and crackers and a Pots & Co plant-based chocolate pot.

Snacks across cabins have been upgraded, with Economy passengers spoilt for choice between Walker’s shortbread fingers, vanilla Oreos, Cadbury mini fingers and Penn State sour cream and chive pretzels. Upper Class and Premium snacks will feature Savoursmiths bubbly and serrano chilli crisps, Yumma peach flavoured gummy sweets, Creative Nature blueberry muffin bar, Love Raw Vegan caramelised biscuit bar and more.

There is something for everyone to enjoy as Virgin Atlantic welcomes back the crisp air and autumnal evenings. The comforting menu will be sure to leave customers full of flavoursome food, kick starting their holidays in the right way.

Virgin Atlantic works with catering partner Gate Gourmet on its inflight food and beverage offering.

Corneel Koster, Chief Customer and Operating Officer, Virgin Atlantic said:

“We’re delighted to introduce our new onboard menu, marking the return of the season that makes our customers crave some winter sun. At Virgin Atlantic we’re always looking to create memorable moments onboard, which is why we strive to offer an unmatched, contemporary and extensive selection of dishes across our cabins.

“From the addition of wellbeing drinks in Upper Class to the extension of pre-select to Economy Delight, our focus on innovation means our customers experience nothing short of fantastic service and flavorful food, no matter where they’re travelling to.”