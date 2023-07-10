Runway ready: Feel fly with TAP Air Portugal’s brand-new sports Air-pparel

TAP Air Portugal has launched an exclusive new sportswear range perfect for the

summer season.

The Portuguese flag carrier has added a new offering to its services, by selling top quality sports apparel to customers across its network.

The clothing consists of lightweight athletic shorts, breathable icon t-shirts, sports hoodies for the colder mornings, and a range of stylish accessories such as, TAP caps, vintage travel bags and smart watches.

The airline is a strong advocate for staying active, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, with prices starting at just €15.90, premium technical wear is accessible and affordable to all.

Filipa and João, TAP Air Portugal flight attendants and both high-performance athletes, represent the exclusive activewear collection, and showcase the range in full action for the debut print advertisement.

The stylish sportswear range brings the TAP brand to life, honoring the decades of the 80s/90s, linked to the fitness boom and the democratization of sport and the importance of a healthy and active lifestyle.

The launch of the new products strengthen TAP’s positioning as a progressive and modern airline, which promotes healthy and active initiatives to customers.

For more information, or to purchase the TAP’s new sports apparel, please visit www.flytapstore.com

