APT and Travelmarvel launch new agent incentive competition

APT & Travelmarvel will be giving one lucky travel agent a year’s worth of food shopping for them and their household with a new ‘Win a Year’s Food Shopping’ competition, launching today.

It couldn’t be simpler to enter.

Agents just need to subscribe to APT’s trade emails here before December 14th, or in person at any of the trade events that APT will be exhibiting at throughout the year, and they will be automatically entered into the draw.

With food prices continuing to rise, the average annual spend on food shopping in the UK is now £4,125.

APT will support the lucky winner by covering these household costs for a full year, giving them a total prize of £4,200 in Love2Shop vouchers, valid to spend at Sainsbury’s, ASDA or Morrisons.

These will be delivered in 12 monthly instalments of £350 throughout 2024.

The lucky winner will be selected at random on December 15th.

Once subscribed to APT’s informative trade emails, agents will benefit from learning about new incentives, fam trip opportunities, product launches, training, key events and more.

Brad Bennetts, APT & Travelmarvel head of sales & business development, said: “With the cost-of-living crisis, times are tough out there, so we wanted to come up with a new way to support our valued agent partners, creating a trade campaign that was exciting but also genuinely meaningful.

“By covering the cost of their household food shopping each month for a whole year, our ambition is to reduce the pressure of rising costs for one lucky winner for a whole year.

“I wish everyone the best of luck – get subscribing today!”