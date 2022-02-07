Ruby Hotels confirms top team additions as growth continues

Ruby Hotels’ expansion continues to successfully progress.

In the first half of 2022, two hotels will open in Munich and Geneva, as well as a workspace in Vienna.

To support the ongoing internationalisation and diversification, Ruby is expanding its top management team.

Fabian Zellinger, who as group director is responsible for the Ruby Workspaces business segment, joins the management team and, at the start of the year, also takes over two newly created areas: new ventures and corporate development.

Both areas are aimed at the strategic international expansion of Ruby and include, among other things, the establishment of partnerships and joint ventures in new markets, as well as the development of new business areas and licensing concepts.

In his new role, Zellinger will report directly to founder and chief executive, Michael Struck.

The Ruby Workspaces division, for which Zellinger will continue to be responsible, posted strong revenue and margin growth last year despite the challenges in the market.

The pipeline also continues to develop as planned.

In summer 2022, the Ruby Paul Workspace will open in Vienna’s first district with over 400 workspaces.

Additional workspaces in Stuttgart and Florence are already under construction.

To support the ongoing international expansion, Mark Braune also joins Ruby’s management team as group director revenue and distribution.

Revenue specialist Braune, who joins from HR Group.

Finally, Thomas Fink has been promoted to group director finance and administration.

In this newly created role, Fink and his staff are responsible for the continued automation and complexity reduction of accounting, payments, cash management and bookkeeping in order to efficiently handle international growth in the background.

Ruby currently employs 330 people.

By the end of 2023, the group plans to have around 680 employees across Europe, with a capacity of 3,576 rooms and more than 1,500 workspace desks.