Ruby Luna opens to guests in Dusseldorf

Ruby Hotels has launched its third Dusseldorf hotel, in Kasernenstraße.

Ruby Luna opens as a 206-room hotel, joining the two existing Düsseldorf properties, and will be the hotel group’s Dusseldorf flagship property.

The property is set in the former Commerzbank building, recognised as one of Germany’s most significant high-rise buildings located between Königsallee with its many boutiques, and Carlsplatz with its bustling market stalls.

Just a short walk away is Dusseldorf’s old town, the Schloßturm, the Tonhalle, and the Rhine promenade, as well as the futuristic Benrather Straße train station offering excellent transport links and easy access to the airport.

Inspired by the 1950s and 1960s optimism, which saw man’s adventure into space, an outer space theme runs throughout the hotel, with countless interior elements that bring the Space Age to life.

Rockets and space capsules can be found at every turn; a ‘floating’ open ground floor creates a unique sense of space in the public areas; a former concrete ramp to the basement is decked out with glass panels to offer a bird’s eye view of the ground below.

Ruby Luna’s bar, the longest bar of all Ruby properties, features gold-tinted glass panes, terrazzo and flagstone tiles that glamorously contrast with the exposed concrete of the public areas.

Konstantin Olbrecht will take over management of Ruby Luna, and said: “Ruby Luna is architecturally unique, and our interior design team has contributed with a lot of charm to ensure that every guest will enjoy a wonderful stay.

“Düsseldorf is and will continue to be an important business location.

“We are confident that our business will pick up in a timely manner.”