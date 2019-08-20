Ruby Lucy to launch in London Southbank in 2020

Ruby Hotels will launch its first UK property in January 2020 in London’s Southbank.

The new 76-room hotel, Ruby Lucy, forms part of an ambitious expansion plan for Ruby Hotels to unveil a total of eleven new hotels – including a second London property – by 2022.

Ruby Hotels is a Munich-based hotel brand and pioneer of a ‘lean luxury’ philosophy.

Enjoying a prime position on the Southbank’s Lower Marsh, Ruby Lucy’s interior design will be inspired by the area’s bustling fairs and markets, entertainment and theatre scene, with a carnival theme running throughout the hotel.

Rich, dark tones will meet bright brass accents and subtle stripes will be accented with playful props including circus drums and juggling pins.

Located just a three-minute walk from Waterloo station, Ruby Lucy will rub shoulders with some of the city’s best-loved and lesser-known cultural gems.

From theatres and galleries to concert halls and independent shops, the area buzzes with artistic flair and creativity.

Cutting-edge technology will be on offer throughout the property; in each room guests will find a personal tablet PC pre-loaded with Ruby Hotels’ carefully-curated London city guide and social media apps.

A state-of-the-art self-check-in system will make use of tablets to reduce check-in time to under one minute, leaving guests free to make the most of their stay.

“Thanks to proprietary technical innovations, we plan, build and organise ourselves differently from conventional hotels.

“To be precise, we plan and build in a very modular way and centralise as well as automatise processes behind the scenes wherever possible.

“This helps us create a luxurious and unique hotel experience at an affordable price,” explains Michael Struck, Ruby chief executive.