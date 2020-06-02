Expansion plans unveiled for Ruby Lissi in Vienna

Ruby Hotels has announced expansion plans for its Vienna property, Ruby Lissi, as it reopens.

The expansion project, which will be completed by late 2021, includes the addition of 64 new guest rooms, a lounge and an additional two-story bar with roof terrace.

This latest project forms part of an ambitious expansion plan for Ruby Hotels, following the recent announcement of two new properties for Ruby, Geneva and Stuttgart, opening in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The new Resident rooms at Ruby Lissi, which will be more spacious and equipped with a bigger wardrobe, a small fridge and a coffee machine, will be ideal for those in search of a longer stay.

Residents will also get access to the residents’ kitchen and lounge on the top floor of the hotel.

The concept was first introduced at Ruby Leni in Dusseldorf last year and has now been adapted for Vienna.

Located in the heart of Vienna’s historic centre, Ruby Lissi opened in 2017 as the group’s third property in Vienna, following the launch of nearby Ruby Sofie and Ruby Marie.

“Vienna was the starting signal for Ruby - our first hotel in the famous Sophiensaele theatre opened here.

“For this very reason, I’m delighted that we can further grow our Vienna offering by expanding Ruby Lissi,” said Ruby chief executive, Michael Struck.

“We want the new Ruby Bar with its roof terrace to blend seamlessly into the buzz of the first district, which we hope will create a new favourite place for many locals.”

Set within an 18th century former monastery, the hotel’s interiors have been designed to reflect a bygone era, with handpicked vintage furniture and original detailing inspired by 19th century travel.

The travel theme was inspired by Lissi’s namesake, Empress Elisabeth of Austria, who held her vast empire together with numerous trips by train.

Luxurious touches such as real wood wall panelling, quilted headboards and sumptuous velvet sofas contrast with modern and industrial accents to create a unique and quirky finish.

Commenting on the future of travel in a post-pandemic world, Struck added: “There is no question that the Covid-19 pandemic will change travel as we know it.

“Thanks to proprietary technical innovations, we plan, build and organise ourselves differently from conventional hotels.

“We design and structure our properties in a very modular way, centralising and automating processes behind the scenes wherever possible.

“This means that we can run our hotels on lower staff levels than many of our peers.

“Plus, we can give our guests the option: How much interaction do you want.

“The human touch is important to us all. But in times like these, it is good to have the option to minimise social contact.”