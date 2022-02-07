British Airways tweaks sustainability offering

As part of its commitment to create a more desirable experience for customers, British Airways will offer a range of improvements, both on the ground and in the air.

The airline has worked with its expert catering providers to introduce new plant-based menus, including a burger.

The new menus will initially roll out across the airline’s Heathrow lounges, before appearing on its US lounge menus.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, across the airline’s Heathrow lounges customers will notice new water stations.

Work also continues to remove single-use plastic across the airline, and all plastic water bottles in Heathrow lounges are being replaced with glass, which will be rolled out across UK lounges over the next month.

Customers in lounges can also continue to order food using their mobile device directly to their table, an initiative introduced by British Airways during the Covid-19 pandemic which it has decided to keep.

From next month the airline is set to move to the next phase of its dining experience; a service more akin to one that customers would have experienced pre-pandemic.

Customers travelling in the airline’s Club Europe cabin can expect a more premium service with new menus with more options as it welcomes back its customers.

The airline is also working on the next phase of its long-haul catering proposition, with exciting changes afoot.

Elsewhere, British Airways will continue to explore how technology can enhance the customer journey.

The airline will be introducing a new baggage tracing system, allowing customers to track their bag via their phone throughout their journey.

From automated lounge entry to new digital signage across the airport, British Airways is focused on making the customer journey even more seamless and stress-free.

Tom Stevens, British Airways director of brand and customer experience, said: “We’re committed to ensuring we deliver a premium proposition for our customers throughout their journey with us and when we do so, we need to ensure that sustainability is at the heart of it.

“We want to create an even better British Airways and know that we need to keep making changes to the customer experience with things like alternative menus, reducing plastics and introducing new technology to get us to where we want to be.

“In addition to these improvements, we are also moving ahead at speed with some of the larger initiatives that we promised to our customers, such as the roll out of our award-winning business class seat, Club Suite.”