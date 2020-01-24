Ruby Lucy welcomes first guests in London

Ruby Hotels has launched its first UK property, in London’s Southbank.

The new 75-room hotel, Ruby Lucy, forms part of an ambitious expansion plan for Ruby Hotels to unveil a total of eleven new hotels – including a second London property – by 2022.

Enjoying a prime position on the Southbank’s Lower Marsh, Ruby Lucy’s interior design is inspired by the area’s bustling fairs and markets, entertainment and theatre scene, with a carnival theme running throughout the hotel.

Rich, dark tones meet bright brass accents and subtle stripes are accented with playful props including circus drums and juggling pins.

Located just a three-minute walk from Waterloo station, Ruby Lucy rubs shoulders with some of the city’s best-loved and lesser-known cultural gems.

ADVERTISEMENT

From theatres and galleries to concert halls and independent shops, the area buzzes with artistic flair and creativity.

A laid-back, contemporary design sees quirky touches such as the inclusion of a Marshall guitar amp in each room, which guests can use both with their own guitar or one borrowed from reception, and ‘Ruby Radio’, the hotel group’s own internet radio station.

“This works because we accommodate luxury in a relatively condensed space, similar to luxury yachts, and we forego unnecessary services.

“Thanks to proprietary technical innovations, we plan, build and organize ourselves differently from conventional hotels.

“To be precise, we plan and build in a very modular way and centralise as well as automatize processes behind the scenes wherever possible.

“This helps us create a luxurious and unique hotel experience at an affordable price” explains Michael Struck, Ruby chief executive.

“Every hotel is designed and developed individually, referencing local themes and stories.”

Ruby Hotels is a Munich-based brand.