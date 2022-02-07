London City Airport rebuilds ski offering

With the ski season now, nearly, back on track, Brits and Europeans can return to the slopes with two new routes from London City Airport.

British Airways will now fly up to four times per week direct to Chambéry in the French Alps.

Chambéry Airport is under 90 minutes away from popular ski resorts the Three Valleys (Courchevel, Méribel and Val Thorens); Megève; Portes du Soleil; Chamonix and La Clusaz.

The airport has also welcomed its first ever direct connection to Austria.

Salzburg, known predominantly in the UK for being the birthplace of Mozart, is 60 minutes from the slopes of Kitzbühel, Bad Hofgastein and Zell am See.

Welcoming the routes, London City head of aviation Anne Doyere said: “We are delighted to be offering a wide range of destinations this winter so our customers can once again enjoy that long-awaited ski holiday.

“The upcoming relaxation in travel restrictions will undoubtedly unlock pent-up demand for a half-term holiday to the Alps and whether travelling with family or friends, LCY provides the quickest, most convenient service in the London market. The less time passengers need to spend queueing at the airport, means more time on the slopes.”

In addition to Chambéry and Salzburg, Swiss offers 19 services a week to Zurich, with British Airways offering 17.

British Airways also has five services a week to Geneva, while Swiss offers three services to Geneva.