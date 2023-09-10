Royal Caribbean Launches ‘The Big Royal Thank You’ Competition

Royal Caribbean International has announced ‘The Big Royal Thank You’ competition for travel partners across UK and Ireland and featuring the largest prize pot to date. The interactive competition platform, dubbed ‘Bounty of the Seas,’ will be available exclusively to members of Royal Caribbean’s innovative rewards and learning platform, Club Royal. Open to all travel agent staff including marketing, customer service and more, anyone who isn’t currently registered with Club Royal is encouraged to get involved and sign up today for a chance to win.

Kicking off on 12th September, the 8-week competition will see nearly 300 prizes up for grabs, including a family bike set, an Apple Watch Series 8 and a Royal Caribbean cruise for two visiting the Caribbean. Winners will be awarded each week leading up to the grand finale prize of a new MG4 EV Electric Car*. With the prize pool totaling up to £100,000, agents are encouraged to get involved each week to stand the best chance of winning big during September and October.

‘Bounty of the Seas’ will see travel partners battle it out for ‘keys’ that unlock ‘Bounty Boxes,’ containing either gold coins that will help agents climb the weekly leaderboard, or a sought-after ‘Bounty Booster ticket’ – giving winners an instant pass to the grand prize finale. The more keys an agent collects, the more chances they have of winning.

A bonus five keys await any agent that signs up to the competition prior to the launch date, plus, agents can double their keys by also signing up to the Royal Genie – the innovative brochure tool recently released by the cruise line. Travel partners can secure keys by claiming a booking in Rewards as usual and actively participating in the Weekly Quiz, found on the ‘Bounty of the Seas’ micro-site.

Each week the top five players on the scoreboard will be guaranteed to win a prize, this alongside the top 100 agents entered for a chance to win one of the secondary prizes up for grabs. Consistency is key with ‘Bounty of the Seas’, as the scoreboard resets each Monday, meaning that even late starters have a new opportunity to win and every week is worth playing for.

It’s not just the agents who will be winning. Royal Caribbean has partnered with ABTA LifeLine charity to help those in the travel industry who face unexpected challenges. When agents play during weeks three, five and seven, not only are they eligible for a chance to win but they are contributing to the overall target which converts into donations for this incredible charity.

Trudie Clements, director of ABTA LifeLine said: “I would like to give a ‘big thank you’ to Royal Caribbean for its continuing support of LifeLine. This fantastic initiative comes at exactly the right time and will make a huge difference to many agents struggling with their food and energy bills this winter as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite.”

Stuart Byron, director of sales for UK, Ireland and Spain, Royal Caribbean International said: “The competition is to recognise the outstanding efforts of travel agents and their support for Royal Caribbean. We appreciate that life can deliver additional hardships at times, which is why we wanted to partner with ABTA Lifeline to give some financial support back to agents. The Big Royal Thank You is a one-of-the-kind competition that utilises gamification to add a new element to a traditional competition, with a level playing field for experienced and new to the industry agents.”

The competition is landing just ahead of the launch of Royal Caribbean’s Mini-Wave campaign which will see kids sail from £99/€99 and up to £120/€150 off all sailings departing from the 6th October 2023. Highlights include Anthem of the Seas sailing from Southampton whisking travel seekers on 7-night adventures to Spain and France or the Norwegian Fjords; and Explorer of the Seas, sailing from Ravenna, Italy, on epic 7-night vacations across the Aegean Sea.

Players looking to find out more about the ‘The Big Royal Thank You’ should head to myclubroyal.co.uk or speak with their Royal Caribbean representative.