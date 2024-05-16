May 23 is Responsible Tourism Day

From Monday, May 20 to Thursday, May 23, the Caribbean Travel Marketplace, a showpiece of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourist Association (CHTA), will convene at the Montego Bay Conference Centre in St James. It is the premier event for connecting suppliers of Caribbean travel products and services with global buyers.

On the final day, which happens to be Labour Day in Jamaica, the marketplace for the first time in its 42nd staging will be observing Marketplace Responsible Tourism Day, a new addition to Caribbean Travel Marketplace Conference, dedicated to sustainable tourism in Jamaica.

Nicola Madden-Greig, president of the CHTA, shared that in 2022, CHTA debuted the Caribbean Travel Forum, focusing on the business of tourism, and this new event allows the industry to work together on sustainable initiatives. These groundbreaking activities are dedicated to promoting sustainable tourism development with a special focus on giving back to local communities in Jamaica.

“I am truly excited about this year’s inaugural Marketplace Responsible Tourism Day,” said Madden-Greig. “It is a further step in the association’s focus to transform its annual trade show.

“Delegates can build relationships that lead to more integrated and cooperative approaches to tourism development, which includes environmentally sustainable, economically beneficial, and culturally respectful practices in the travel industry,” Madden-Greig said.

Marketplace Responsible Tourism Day will bring together delegates from various sectors, such as tourism professionals, government representatives, the media, and other travel industry stakeholders. They will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities and make a positive impact on the local communities while fostering sustainable tourism practices. They will be undertaking three major projects in St James – at Croydon In The Mountains, Montego Bay Marine Park, and the SOS Children’s Village in Barrett Town.

As it relates to agricultural linkages with tourism Croydon Estate is a key supplier of fruits and vegetables for the tourist industry. Activities there will include the planting of fruit trees, harvesting of crops, and learning about sustainable agriculture practices.

“Responsible tourism is more than just a buzzword; it’s a guiding principle that seeks to minimise the negative impacts of tourism while maximising the benefits for local communities and the environment,” Croydon In The Mountains says on is Website.

“By hosting the CHTA for Responsible Tourism Day, Croydon In The Mountains is paving the way for a more sustainable future in the hospitality industry. Through educational workshops, interactive exhibits, education about sustainable agriculture and engaging activities, participants will learn about eco-friendly practices, community engagement initiatives, and the importance of preserving Jamaica’s natural resources.”

With the impact of climate change on tourism being a serious concern, delegates will take part in a beach clean-up activity and educational tour at the Montego Bay Marine Park. This initiative focuses on conserving and restoring coastal resources for the sustainable benefit of traditional users, the community, and the nation.

Tourism is inextricably associated with the community and so participants will visit the SOS Children’s Village in Barrett Town, where they will assist in painting, carpentry repairs, and the creation of a village-farming project. Delegates are encouraged to bring clothes, tablets and school supplies for the children in the village.

And talking about children, the Croydon Website also says, “ As part of the festivities, all kids visiting the estate will have the opportunity to plant a tree, symbolising their contribution to preserving Jamaica’s natural heritage. This hands-on activity not only instils a sense of environmental stewardship from an early age, but also underscores the importance of collective action in safeguarding the planet for future generations.”

In bolstering support for this initiative, Madden-Greig said, “Our communities and people are our secret sauce to success in the Caribbean. Being able to contribute to their growth and development in a meaningful way is paramount. We strongly encourage all delegates to sign up for this initiative and truly make a difference.”

CHTA is the Caribbean’s leading association representing the interests of national hotel and tourism associations. For more than 60 years, it has been the backbone of the Caribbean hospitality industry. It is working with some 1,000 hotel and allied members, and 32 national hotel associations, shaping the Caribbean’s future and helping members to grow their businesses.

“Whether helping to navigate critical issues in sales and marketing, sustainability, legislative issues, emerging technologies, climate change, data and intelligence or, looking for avenues and ideas to better market and manage businesses, CHTA is helping members on issues which matter most,” CHTA said.

Source: https://jamaica-gleaner.com/