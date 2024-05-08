Grand Hyatt to open new five-star waterpark in Dubai

A brand new waterpark is set to open in Dubai next year inside a popular city hotel.

The Grand Hyatt waterpark was announced on Tuesday May 7, with the new five-star attraction set to open in early 2025.

Located near Dubai Creek, the hotel already boasts impressive outdoor pools and a spa, but will now expand their horizons further.

The family-friendly water park will include 15 rides, a wave pool, and an area for small children and toddlers.

For those who are happy to watch their loved ones on the slides rather than get on themselves, there will be private cabanas and dining outlets to suit all.

The park will span over 20,000 square metres in total and will be fully serviced, making the finished plans around a 10th of the size of Atlantis Aquaventure on Palm Jumeirah.

The announcement came as part of a scaled growth by the Hyatt group, who shared their plans to continue expanding in the Middle East.

Available to guests staying at the property as well as visitors to Dubai, the waterpark aims to position Grand Hyatt Dubai as one of the most unique urban resorts in the world.