Rosewood signs contract for Chongqing property

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has been appointed by Chongqing Sunac Huacheng Real Estate Development to manage Rosewood Chongqing.

The property is set to open in the Jiangbeizui International Financial Centre in 2030.

It will be the tenth project from the company is Greater China and the eighteenth in Asia.

“Chongqing is quickly becoming a powerhouse of both business and recreational activity,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive of Rosewood Hotel Group.

“It’s thrilling to have our latest project emerge in such an impactful city and to have the opportunity to play a real role in transformation of Chongqing’s luxury hospitality landscape.

“It’s the perfect place to continue our Asian expansion and we look forward to providing our affluential explorers with exceptional access to all it has to offer.”

Sitting in close proximity to the City Centre and high-end shopping and dining outlets, as well as multiple transportation hubs including an impressive subway interchange station on site, Rosewood Chongqing will be housed in a new build, mixed-use development and serve as an ideal gateway to the destination’s myriad business, leisure and cultural offerings.

The hotel will occupy the most significant of the project’s four towers, which spans 470 meters and 103 floors and is the tallest building in the city and the twelfth tallest building in the world.

Together the towers will also feature deluxe offices, apartments, residences, retail shops and public green spaces to present not only an entirely new lifestyle experience, but a completely revitalised city skyline.

Upon completion, the hotel will offer 183 refined accommodations, including 25 spacious suites.

Apart from four dining outlets - a bistro, a living room, a Chinese restaurant and a specialty bar - the hotel will also feature Sense, A Rosewood Spa with multiple treatment rooms, a fitness centre and an indoor swimming pool to create a serene urban sanctuary in the bustling city centre.