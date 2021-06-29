Manchester City launch Expo 2020 Dubai partnership

Expo 2020 Dubai and City Football Group have kicked off a new partnership that will see the largest event in the Arab world become the official exhibition partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City.

Under the partnership, which builds on the universal appeal of football to drive awareness of Expo 2020 around the world, Expo 2020 will also become official partner of Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC.

From October to March next year, Expo 2020 Dubai will be an unmissable global experience, welcoming more than 190 countries and providing a launch pad for a dynamic and diverse events programme.

The collaboration means City Football Group will become part of the first World Expo to be held in the MEASA region, harnessing knowledge from world-leading initiatives to drive social change through football and expand its values of innovation and sustainability.

Sholto Douglas-Home, chief sales officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Both Expo 2020 and City Football Group are passionate about bringing people together to create meaningful change in important areas, such as youth empowerment, gender equality and inclusion, as well as the use of technology for good.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This partnership is an exciting addition to Expo 2020’s involvement with a number of leading sports across the globe, including our official sponsorship of Formula 1 and Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals – with more sporting collaborations to be announced soon.”

Reflecting the global nature of Expo 2020 and its participants, as well as the diverse, multicultural population of the UAE, the partnership will also be amplified around the world through the wider City Football Group network, with exciting local activations planned at a number of other City Group clubs, including New York City FC, Melbourne City FC and Yokohama F. Marinos.

Roel de Vries, City Football Group chief operating officer, said: “At Manchester City, we are constantly striving to find the best solutions to achieve success, whether that’s on the pitch or everything we do beyond that to engage with our global fanbase, operate in a sustainable way and help to support our communities.

“Partnering with Expo 2020 and exploring its wealth of expertise will provide a fantastic opportunity for the Club to develop its knowledge across many areas.”