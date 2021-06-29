No1 Lounges acquired by Swissport joint venture

Airport Dimensions has created a new joint venture with Swissport to acquire No1 Lounges.

Under the terms of the deal, the newly formed SwissportALD will take ownership of nine No1 lounge portfolio spaces at London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and Birmingham airports.

The deal also includes the Clubrooms brand.

John Upton, chief executive of No1 Lounges, said: “As we emerge from the pandemic, we welcome this transaction which enables us to strengthen and secure our business and carry on our mission to make it easier for our customers to eat, drink and relax in style before they fly.”

Airport Dimensions owns the Club brand, which is focused on the US market.

Mignon Buckingham, chief executive of Airport Dimensions, said; “We’re delighted to have the opportunity to invest in the exciting No1 brand.

“The acquisition of No1 Lounges, which closely follows the launch of our Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club brand in partnership with JPMorgan Chase, cements our position as a leading provider of premium airport lounges and experiences globally.”

The No1 brand will retain its own identity.

The new venture means members of Priority Pass, the independent airport lounge access program, will once again be able to enjoy access to the No1 network.