Rosewood Amsterdam pencilled in for 2023 debut

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has been appointed by CTF Amsterdam to manage Rosewood Amsterdam.

It is hoped the new property will open in 2023 as will become the eleventh property from the luxury hospitality brand in Europe and first in the Netherlands.

The hotel will be housed in the former Palace of Justice, a building of great architectural significance that overlooks the Prinsengracht in the UNESCO World Heritage listed Amsterdam Canal District.

The hotel will be ideally situated near many of Amsterdam’s finest attractions including the museum district, the high-end shopping district on P.C. Hooftstraat and the hip De Pijp neighbourhood.

With its central location and befitting design carefully conceived to offer an inviting and amiable atmosphere, the property is poised to serve as an unparalleled gathering place for visiting guests and the local community alike.

Originally constructed in 1665 and later expanded in 1836 by Dutch architect Jan de Greef, the palace was Amsterdam’s main courthouse for over 175 years and one of the finest examples of de Greef’s classic, multi-cultural style influenced by his travels to Paris and Rome.

Rosewood Amsterdam will offer 134 guestrooms and suites, with many boasting spectacular views across the two adjoining canals, quiet internal courtyards and iconic townhouse rooftops.

Amenities will include three restaurants, one of which will be an Indian restaurant, and bars; Sense, A Rosewood Spa offering ayurvedic treatments; a state-of-the-art wellness and fitness centre; and an indoor swimming pool.

“Through design, décor and service, Rosewood’s properties worldwide mirror their surroundings and the souls of the destinations, and Rosewood Amsterdam will be no different,” says Sonia Cheng, chief executive of Rosewood Hotel Group.

“With a unique character and culture, Amsterdam is a fitting locale for which to bring Rosewood’s guiding A Sense of Place philosophy.

“We’re looking forward to combining the city’s quintessential charm with a modern sense of style to meet and exceed the latest standards of luxury hospitality.”