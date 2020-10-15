Virgin Atlantic to add new India routes from December

Virgin Atlantic has announced it will be launching services to Delhi and Mumbai from Manchester as the airline ramps up flying from its home in the north.

Flying three times a week from Manchester to Mumbai beginning in December and twice weekly to Delhi starting in January, these new services will go on sale on October 20th.

The flights will complement existing daily services to these two Indian cities from London Heathrow.

With over 16 million Indians living outside of their country and 500,000 living across the north of England, India has the largest diaspora in the world.

As well as flying customers, Virgin Atlantic will offer a fast, efficient cargo service presenting new opportunities for companies looking to export and import goods such as fresh produce, pharmaceuticals and textiles between prime markets in the UK, US and India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “We are delighted to launch new flying from our home in the north in Manchester.

“India boasts the largest foreign-born population in the UK and we’re anticipating that post Covid-19, the demand to travel home to visit loved ones will increase.

“Following the relaunch of services from Heathrow to Mumbai and Delhi in September, these new services from Manchester represent our continued investment in India.

“Both Mumbai and Delhi are popular year-round destinations, and we look forward to welcoming travellers from the north and Midlands onboard as demand for leisure and business travel gradually increases to the region.”

Virgin Atlantic looks forward to resuming its Manchester to Barbados service on October 26th, followed by its first flight from Manchester to Islamabad launching on December 10th.

Flights from London Heathrow to Islamabad and Lahore launch on December 12th and 13th respectively.