Passenger numbers fall by two thirds at London Luton

A total of 575,000 passengers travelled through London Luton Airport in September, a decrease of 66 per cent compared with the same period last year.

The airport has taken steps to ensure that the airport remains a safe and secure environment for both staff and passengers.

This includes the introduction of new measures in the terminal, from enhanced cleaning and the installation of protective screens, to hand sanitiser stations and the requirement to wear face coverings.

The airport is also maintaining a focus on customer service throughout this challenging period.

Alberto Martin, chief executive of London Luton Airport, said: “I am immensely proud of all the staff at London Luton for continuing to deliver a high level of customer care and service, even during these challenging times.

“However, although we saw some recovery in passenger numbers during the summer months it has been short-lived, with numbers beginning to tumble once again.

“I welcome the formation of the government’s new travel taskforce, but urge them to work closely with industry to quickly and safely remove the need for self-isolation with testing.”