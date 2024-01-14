Dutch Aviation Industry Unites for a Sustainable and Resilient Future

Airlines, knowledge institutions, the manufacturing industry, industry-wide associations and trade unions today jointly presented their vision of the future for the airline industry. With ten concrete commitments, we aim to collectively contribute to a future-proof airline industry for all people living in the Netherlands. Based on these commitments, the 31 parties hope to draft a joint action agenda together with the Dutch public, politicians, partners and industry-wide parties that will make the Dutch airline industry cleaner, quieter and stronger.

The airline industry connects people, economies and cultures and is crucial for carrying goods such as medicines, fresh food and electronics to the right destination on time. But flying also has an impact on the climate and our living environment. Consequently, it is important to establish a new balance with the living environment, where Dutch people can still afford to fly while keeping the Netherlands connected to the rest of the world.

A good balance

The Dutch airline industry needs prospects to achieve progress and stay abreast of international developments. By successfully implementing the action agenda together, we aim to achieve the following in the years ahead:

• A good balance with the living environment;

• Keeping the Netherlands well connected to the rest of the world;

• Keeping flying accessible to all Dutch people;

• Stronger global and European policy;

• Maintaining the Netherlands’ position as a leader in the production, logistics and purchase of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF);

• Meeting our 2030 climate targets and making good progress towards achieving net zero CO2 emissions by 2050;

• More international trains and excellent connectivity with Schiphol;

• More recycling and less residual waste in the airline industry;

• Quieter flights during the day and at night;

• Faster time to market for innovations such as electric and hydrogen-powered flight;

• An agreeable and safe workplace.

“Innovation is the key to more swiftly creating a quieter and more sustainable airline industry. The industry is facing huge challenges. How do we ensure that together we meet the 2050 target of net zero CO2 emissions? The major breakthroughs needed for this will require huge efforts also on the part of universities. Cooperation between all the partners across the chain is crucial, as is long-term commitment from government. Government policies geared to keeping talented individuals in the Netherlands and providing them with proper technical training for the jobs of the future. It’s fantastic that more than 30 parties are backing this initiative”., Henri Werij, Dean of Aerospace Engineering at the Delft University of Technology

“If we want to continue flying in the future, the impact of the airline industry on the climate, environment and our surroundings must be reduced to zero over time. It’s therefore incredible that around 30 parties linked to the airline industry have endorsed the draft. The ten commitments form a solid foundation for us to achieve improvements together with the Dutch government in both the short and longer term for a future-proof airline industry”., Michel Peters, CEO of the Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR)

“Only by working together with government, knowledge institutes and industry can we take significant steps to achieve cleaner and quieter operations. The Netherlands has the expertise, infrastructure and entrepreneurs to lead the way. The ten concrete commitments adopted by the Dutch airline industry show what we stand for, what politicians can contribute to achieve these ambitions and what the Dutch people stand to gain. Together, let’s build a future-proof airline industry for everyone”., Marjan Rintel, CEO KLM

“The demand for air travel is high and isn’t set to go down any time soon. Schiphol and KLM’s network of frequent, direct connections to all the world’s economic centres is one of the few points where the Netherlands still stands out favourably in terms of its business climate. History has shown that once such a network collapses it cannot simply be reinstated. We should cherish this international connection, while at the same time more swiftly making flight operations cleaner and quieter. It’s good that there’s a plan for that”., Ingrid Thijssen, Chairperson of the Dutch employers’ association VNO-NCW

“Preparing the airline and travel industry for the future presents important challenges and opportunities. We need to put our shoulders to grindstone together: companies, knowledge centres and trade unions alike. And we certainly need government’s help. This is essential if we are to achieve our industry’s sustainability target”., Gunay Uslu, CEO Corendon

“The Dutch have a big appetite for travel. It’s therefore important that the Netherlands remains well connected to the rest of the world, for holidaymakers and business travellers alike. For years, TUI has been investing in a young, modern fleet that is both quieter and more fuel-efficient, and we will continue to take steps towards achieving greater sustainability in the years ahead. The new cabinet now has an opportunity to restore balance and its relations with the travel industry. We hope to draft joint plans that have a positive impact on the living environment and business community. Let’s work together to create a healthy future for our amazing industry and keep holidays feasible and affordable for all Dutch people, now and in the future”., Arjan Kers, General manager TUI Netherlands

“The airline industry must become cleaner and quieter, as well as remaining accessible and safe for all Dutch people. With our commitment, we will be contributing to this while also asking the politicians to advocate for a level European playing field in terms of social rules and the equivalent safety standards for non-European airlines with free access to our citizens. In this manner, Dutch people will still be assured of optimal flight safety and the people working in the airline industry will enjoy a healthy working environment”., Camiel Verhagen, President of the Dutch Airline Pilots Association (VNV) and pilot

“We understand fully that flight operations must become cleaner, quieter and more efficient. It’s definitely best if we think and act industry-wide, so together with the business community, government and knowledge institutions. If everyone takes responsibility, we will together secure sustainable future-proof policy for our industry”, Marcel de Nooijer, CEO Transavia

“This is our commitment as the airline industry to the Netherlands and its inhabitants. Only together can we make progress in more swiftly achieving cleaner and quieter flight operations. This is vital – it’s our ‘licence to operate’. All Dutch and foreign airlines wholeheartedly support this industry-wide initiative based on 10 concrete commitments”., Marnix Fruitema, Chairman of the Board of Airline Representatives in the Netherlands (BARIN)