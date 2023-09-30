KLM Unveils Renovated Crown Lounges in Toronto and Houston Airports

KLM recently opened two renovated Lounges at the airports of Toronto (Canada) and Houston (United States). Together with the lounges at Schiphol Airport Amsterdam, these are KLM’s only Crown Lounges worldwide. Rejuvenation of these lounges forms part of KLM’s broader strategy: “Run a great airline for our customers and our people”.

With the renovation of the two lounges into KLM Crown Lounges, KLM wants to offer its customers the most attractive lounges in the world, by emphasizing comfort and convenience, all in a recognizable and trusted KLM environment.

Comfortable and stylish

Comfortable, stylish and ergonomic furniture and fixtures made of sustainable elements and circular materials were chosen for the refurbishment of both lounges. The lounges are recognizable thanks to the KLM blue and the use of warm, natural colors. Additionally, as is also the case in the lounges at Schiphol, KLM’s Delftware miniature houses are on display. Several seating areas have been created for customers in the lounges. They can choose to work quietly in a more secluded (work) area or opt for more activity elsewhere in the lounge. Customers can also enjoy what the buffet has to offer, with customized options depending on the time of day.

Festive opening

Many people attended the festive openings of both lounges, including travel agency employees, influencers, US and Canadian (travel) media, airport representatives, Delta colleagues and AFKL partners. Marleen van de Pol (VP Customer Experience) performed the official opening of both lounges.

“We’re very pleased with the positive response from customers, agents and partners who celebrated the openings with us. Investment in signature lounges at international stations are the cornerstone of elevating the premium customer experience, aligning perfectly with our commitment to investing in our new World Business Class and our recently introduced Premium Comfort cabin. Branded lounges add to the connection with our customers in delivering our brand promise of creating memorable experiences”. Marleen van de Pol, VP Customer Experience

