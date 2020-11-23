Rocky Mountaineer to launch new United States trip

Rocky Mountaineer plans to bring its luxury train journeys to a new route in the south-west United States in 2021.

The Rockies to the Red Rocks route will be a two-day rail journey between Denver, Colorado, and Moab, Utah, with an overnight stay in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

Rocky Mountaineer operates multi-day, daytime train journeys that feature incredible scenery, regional cuisine, and attentive service in its spacious, glass-domed train coaches.

The company has long had the goal of expanding its routes to bring its train travel experience to showcase new destinations.

This new route will be in addition to the three rail routes that run in Western Canada, between Vancouver and the Canadian Rockies towns of Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper.

“Rocky Mountaineer will bring a new luxury train tour to explore the historic rail route between Denver and Moab.

“Over the past 30 years, Rocky Mountaineer has become renowned for our world-class train travel experiences, and now we are opening our newest train experience in the region where train travel history began,” said Peter Armstrong, founder of Rocky Mountaineer.

“This region, with its magnificent scenery, national parks, vast opportunities to explore, will delight millions.”

Rocky Mountaineer will launch the route with a preview season of 40 departures across ten weeks from August 15th to October 23rd.

The company is working with local tourism organizations, hotels and tour operators to curate custom vacation packages that feature tours, activities, and stays in Denver and Moab, so guests can experience even more of the region.