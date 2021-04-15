Rocky Mountaineer delays Canada restart until July

Rocky Mountaineer will delay the start of its Canadian travel season until July 5th.

The luxury train operator had previously hoped to begin offering services in June.

“We are extremely disappointed to be forced to delay the start of our season, but we remain very optimistic about restarting travel in July.

“Our team is eagerly working to prepare our trains for operations, and we all look forward to getting back to what we do best, which is hosting guests for an incredible experience on board our trains,” said Peter Armstrong, founder and interim chief executive of Rocky Mountaineer.