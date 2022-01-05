McKenna appointed chief executive of Rocky Mountaineer

David McKenna has joined Rocky Mountaineer as chief executive of the company.

A respected leader and innovator in the tourism industry, he was formerly president at the Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit where he led notable tourism expansion and acquisition projects in the Canadian Rockies.

McKenna currently serves as the chair of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada.

As chief executive of the luxury train operator, he will not only lead the company in rebuilding the business from the impact of the pandemic, but also identify and develop new tourism experiences in global destinations.

“I am thrilled to join the Rocky Mountaineer team at this exciting time in the company’s 32-year history.

“Despite the challenges of the past 21 months, there is a sense of optimism at Rocky Mountaineer that can be felt across the team,” said McKenna.

“From the iconic routes through the Canadian Rockies, to the newest route in the American south-west, to compelling opportunities yet to be uncovered, the future is bright for this globally renowned tourism team.

“I am both humbled and thrilled to be a part of the team responsible for designing and achieving the next phase for Rocky Mountaineer.”