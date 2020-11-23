Princess Cruises unveils plans for UK summer 2022

Princess Cruises has announced that 2022 will see its longest UK season ever.

During the season, Sky Princess, which joined the fleet in October last year with a capacity of 3,660 guests, will join the offering.

Sky Princess will be cruising from Southampton in the UK from March-October, which is a total of 215 days, a month longer than any previous UK season, and also includes the most school holiday sailings ever.

Sky Princess will also be the largest homeport ship the UK has ever had, offering more guest capacity than previously seen, showing increased investment and confidence in the UK market.

Sky Princess will be joined in Europe by four other ships for the summer 2022 season; Crown Princess will also be based in Southampton offering British Isles itineraries, the fleet’s newest ship Enchanted Princess will sail Scandinavia and Russia roundtrip from Copenhagen, Regal Princess will cover the Mediterranean, while Island Princess will visit a variety of European destinations.

Sky Princess will offer the choice of 18 voyages from Southampton, including seven school holiday sailings across the season.

The 3,080-guest Crown Princess will sail the British Isles from May to October on 14 Southampton sailings.

The ship will travel to destinations including Liverpool, Guernsey, Dublin, Belfast, Orkney Islands (Kirkwall) and Edinburgh, with select itineraries offering overnight calls in port.

The 2,200-guest Island Princess sails the reaches of Europe including an opportunity to search for the Northern Lights, visit the top of Norway during the Summer Solstice and voyages to Greenland and Iceland with multiples stops in both destinations for an extended exploration.

Island Princess also sails the Mediterranean including two voyages to the Holy Land of Israel sailing roundtrip from Rome (Civitavecchia).

The line’s newest ship, the 3,660-guest Enchanted Princess, which joined the fleet in September this year, will spend April to September sailing Scandinavia and Russia roundtrip from Copenhagen, visiting destinations including Tallinn, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm, and will offer overnight calls in St Petersburg.

Regal Princess which is based in Southampton in 2021, will sail the Mediterranean with departures from Barcelona, Rome or Athens offering a variety of sailings ranging in length from 7 to 21 days and includes voyages to the Western Mediterranean, Adriatic Sea and Aegean Sea featuring Greece & Turkey.

All Europe 2022 voyages go on sale on December 2nd.

Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises vice president UK & Europe, said: “At Princess, we’re using this current pause to strengthen our operations and enhance our offering in order to deliver our best cruise holidays yet.”