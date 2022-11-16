This Canadian rail tour was just named the world’s leading luxury train

Canada is home to some pretty incredible experiences, but this one is among the world’s best. The winners of the World Travel Awards for 2022 have been revealed and a Canadian train excursion is a proud recipient.

The awards “acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.”

Winning an award is no easy feat. There is a rigorous selection process and an extensive year-long voting campaign that requires global participation.

A panel of qualified executives working within the travel and tourism industries are also called upon to make the final decision, and only the finest luxury experiences make the cut.

That’s all part of what makes this achievement so impressive.

In the 2022 category for World’s Leading Luxury Trains, Canada’s very own Rocky Mountaineer won gold.

This is far from the first time that the Rocky Mountaineer won this prestigious award.

The rail excursion took home first place in 2021 and 2020. It was also the winner of the World’s Leading Travel Experience by Train seven times previously.

From the description of this experience, it’s clear that the accolades are well-deserved.

Passengers are taken on a breathtaking journey through the Rocky Mountains, with glass dome coaches to allow panoramic views of the scenery while enjoying world-class hospitality and delicious locally-inspired cuisine.

There are several routes to choose from between British Columbia and Alberta, as well as through Colorado and Utah.

We love to see Canadian experiences get the recognition they deserve!

Source: Curiosity.com