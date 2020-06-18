Rocky Mountaineer extends suspension until late August

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and continued government travel and health restrictions, Rocky Mountaineer will extend the suspension of its 2020 travel season.

The rail operator will now not return until at least August 30th.

The latest suspension is in addition to the previously announced cancelled departures from April 13th to July 31st.

“We are incredibly disappointed to announce this extension of our travel suspension,” said Steve Sammut, president and chief executive officer, Rocky Mountaineer.

“As the global response to the pandemic evolves, we continue to evaluate the impact on our operations.

“At this time, with numerous travel restrictions remaining in place globally, airlines having limited flight availability, many of our operational partners having suspended their services, among other challenges, it has become impossible for us to start our operations before the end of August.”

Guests on a suspended departure will receive a future travel credit of 110 per cent value of monies paid, which is valid through to the end of the 2022 season.

“We hope by offering the future travel credit, consistent rail pricing, flexibility with rebooking, and package rebooking guarantee we can make it as easy as possible for our guests to plan their future travel,” said added Sammut.

“Rocky Mountaineer is committed to providing these guests with a world-class experience when the global circumstances permit, and it is possible to do so.”