Rocky Mountaineer suspends operations until end of July

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and associated government restrictions, Rocky Mountaineer will extend the suspension of its 2020 travel season until the end of July.

This suspension extends an existing cancellation of all departures up to June.

“It is with much regret that we announce this extension of our travel suspension,” said Steve Sammut, president and chief executive officer, Rocky Mountaineer.

“With numerous travel restrictions in place globally, airlines having limited flight availability, many of our operational partners having suspended their services, and other challenges, it has become impossible for us to start our operations in July.”

Guests on a suspended departure will receive a future travel credit of 110 per cent value of monies paid, which is valid through to the end of the 2022 season.

“We are incredibly disappointed to not be able to start our travel season as planned.

“This global pandemic is truly unprecedented, and we continue to evaluate how it will impact our operations.

“We hope by offering the future travel credit, consistent rail pricing, flexibility with rebooking, and package rebooking guarantee we can make it as seamless as possible for our guests to plan their future travel,” said Sammut.

“Rocky Mountaineer is committed to providing these guests with a world-class experience at a time when the global circumstances permit, and it is possible to do so.”

Additional information is available on the official website.