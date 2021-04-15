Briet appointed EMEA chief development officer with Marriott

Marriott International has announced the appointment of Jerome Briet as chief development officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The division within Marriott International encompasses over 75 countries and territories.

He takes on the role from Carlton Ervin, who has been appointed global development officer for Marriott’s international portfolio.

“I am delighted that Jerome has stepped into the role to lead Marriott’s development strategy across EMEA,” said Satya Anand, president, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International.

“With his extensive knowledge of hotel development and acquisitions, and his remarkable track record of growth for Marriott International, I know Jerome will drive great success for the company in the region.”

In this position, Briet will be responsible for driving Marriott’s growth trajectory and market position across EMEA, while supporting the company’s global-wide development vision.

He will work to identify new opportunities for the business, owners and franchisees, and be responsible for shaping the strategic growth plan and leadership of the EMEA development team.

Prior to this role, Briet was chief development officer, Middle East and Africa, and brings a wealth of experience and achievements from the region.

Since joining Marriott in 2012, he has overseen tremendous growth in the Middle East and Africa, including some of the most renowned properties in the UAE such as Bulgari Resort & Residences Dubai, Marriott Hotel & Resort Palm Jumeirah, and the Ritz-Carlton properties in Ras Al Khaimah (Al Wadi Desert and Al Hamra Beach Resort).