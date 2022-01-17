Riviera Travel launches Wave season ads

Riviera Travel has launched its first ever radio advertising campaign.

The UK river cruise and tour operator is running the adverts during the current Wave period.

The campaign, entitled ‘Time to catch up,’ invites holidaymakers to join a Riviera cruise and enjoy the finest local cuisine, spacious onboard suites and cabins, and destination insight provided by expert guides – all included in the price.

The adverts are voiced by actor, Anthony Head, and are running on Classic FM.

A complementary video has also been created, supporting a digital campaign across Facebook, YouTube and Google.

Sarah Fowler, head of brand and acquisition at Riviera Travel, said: “We know that many people haven’t travelled abroad since before March 2020, but our customers have told us they’re longing to get back to travel this year.

“Our campaign aims to bring to life the amazing experiences guests can enjoy on our luxury river cruises, reminding them just how special travel can be and tapping into that desire to catch up with the world again.”

Riviera Travel river cruises offer itineraries including the Douro, Seine, Rhine, Rhone and Danube.