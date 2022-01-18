Riviera Travel adds new UK product for 2022

Riviera Travel has added two new itineraries to its 2022 UK tour programme.

The UK tour and river cruise operator has previously announced it will run over 100 group journeys this year, across 12 itineraries, from March to December.

The new itineraries have been introduced by Riviera for the first ever time.

They comprise a five-day Northumbrian Coast, Durham and Lindisfarne tour, with four nights in the four-star Doxford Hall Hotel including breakfast and dinner.

ADVERTISEMENT

It features guided tours of Alnwick Castle and Durham Cathedral; visits to Alnwick Garden, Cragside National Trust property, Bamburgh Castle and Durham for afternoon tea; and a scenic drive to the Holy Island of Lindisfarne and Bamburgh.

Also on offer is a five-day Edinburgh, St Andrews and the Royal Yacht Britannia tour, with four nights in the four-star Mercure Edinburgh Haymarket Hotel including breakfast.

It features a guided tour of Edinburgh; visits to St Andrews, the Royal Yacht Britannia, Stirling Castle and a whisky distillery; a lake cruise around Loch Katrine; and a scenic drive through the Trossachs.

Both itineraries have a total of five departures, running from May to October.

An expert tour manager will be on hand throughout.

Joanne Lynn, head of European Product at Riviera Travel, said: “We have been thrilled with the positive feedback we have received, from both the trade and guests, for all of our tour itineraries following their introduction last year.

“As interest shows no sign of slowing down, we’ve added these two new options to give even more choice and variety.

“With a wealth of stunning sights and scenery to explore, our tours offer a captivating experience for guests wishing to holiday closer to home.”