Riviera Travel adds new UK sailings this summer

Riviera Travel has added two sailings to its summer ‘Cruising Scotland’s Highlands & Islands’ itinerary.

The voyages, which will take place on August 2nd and 9th, have been made available after the original four July sailings sold out.

The eight-day itinerary departs from either Edinburgh or Greenock and has a port stop and excursion included every day, taking in Aberdeen, Inverness, Orkney, Oban, the Outer Hebrides and Belfast.

Tours on offer include trips to Loch Ness, Balmoral Castle, the Titanic Visitor Centre, the Callanish Standing Stones, and the Neolithic Ring of Brodgar henge and stone circle.

The sailings will be on the new-to-brand 158-guest MS Seaventure, which was refurbished in 2019.

She is an expedition-ready ship and the only one of its size to cruise the British Isles, meaning it can dock at and explore smaller harbours.

Seaventure has 82 sea-view cabins with a choice of balcony, panoramic window or porthole.

The vessel has an on-board fitness suite, sauna, heated saltwater pool, expedition theatre and library.

All ports on the itinerary are UK-based and guests can therefore book without any travel limitation concerns.

The sailings mark the first time that Riviera has offered UK-specific voyages.

Katja Hildebrandt from Riviera Travel said: “We’re thrilled with the demand we have seen from the trade for our highlands and islands cruise, so are delighted to be able to announce these two additional sailings to everyone still looking to book up.

“The itinerary will offer a fascinating insight into the culture and heritage that is right on our doorstep.

“The fact our ship can explore ports inaccessible to larger vessels will only add to the authenticity of the trip.”

Riviera has arranged for guests joining the cruise to take advantage of free parking at Leith port, Edinburgh, with a shuttle transfer to or from the ship at Greenock.