Jet2.com adds new European capacity

Jet2.com has added more summer flights and holidays to Malta, Madeira and Croatia (Dubrovnik and Split) in response to “very strong” demand from customers and independent travel agents.

As the destinations are on the green list (meaning quarantine-free travel), the leading leisure airline and tour operator have seen customers flocking to book flights.

In response, the operator has added more flights to these destinations during August and September from Birmingham, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle airports.

The additional flights by base are as follows:

Birmingham – additional Sunday services now departing throughout September to Malta, meaning up to two weekly services.

London Stansted – introduction of new Friday services to Malta from August 13th to September 24th, additional Saturday services to Croatia (Dubrovnik) from September 11th to 25th and new Sunday services to Madeira from August 15th to September 26th. This offers plenty of choice and flexibility to customers in the South East looking to visit these sunshine hotspots this summer.

Manchester – additional Tuesday services now departing to Malta throughout September, meaning up to four weekly services. This is on top of new Sunday services to Croatia (Split) throughout September, meaning up to four weekly services in total.

Newcastle – additional Sunday services now departing throughout September to Malta, meaning up to two weekly services.

These additional flights have been launched just weeks after Jet2.com added more September capacity to Malta from Manchester and London Stansted Airports, and more flights to Madeira in September and October from Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds Bradford Airports.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, said: “With Malta, Madeira and Croatia remaining on the green list, we are seeing huge summer demand for flights and holidays to these popular sunshine destinations.

“After missing out last year, holidaymakers are in need of a much-deserved break and are booking getaways for this summer.”