Riviera Travel chief commercial officer to leave

Jim Forward, chief commercial officer with Riviera Travel, will leave the business to become chief executive of Hoburne Group.

The latter is a holiday and property development company based in the south-west.

Phil Hullah, Riviera chief executive, commented: “I want to pay tribute to Jim.

“In his three years with Riviera, he has made a major contribution developing a highly-focussed and effective marketing and commercial approach.

“He has excellent business acumen and was a fine colleague.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am sure that both he and Hoburne will thrive. Personally, I wish Jim and his family well as they move their focus to the south-west.”

With the search for a permanent replacement underway, ex-Saga Travel chief executive, Robin Shaw, has been drafted in to provide the Riviera team with additional business and commercial support.

Forward commented: “I am sorry to be leaving Riviera.

“Moving on to Hoburne Group will provide me with a new and different challenge, but I very much enjoyed my time at Riviera, the business has a very bright future, and I learned a great deal working with Phil and the team.”